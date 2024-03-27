Josh Classen's forecast: One-day warmup brings snow risk

Warmer air will flood into the Edmonton region through the day ahead of a low-pressure system.

But, as the cold front trailing that system pushes through the region tonight, we'll get some gusty wind and a shot of snow.

There may even be a few showers late this afternoon/early this evening before it flips over to snow.

We're still looking at some uncertainty with snowfall amounts and duration in the Edmonton region.

The high-res Canadian model has the potential for 5-10 cm of snow in the area and snow sticking around all day Thursday.

BUT...some of the American modelling has the snow ending Thursday morning and accumulation in the 1-2 cm range.

I'm going with: 1-5 cm "likely" in my forecast, and 5+ cm "possible."

Snow has been falling in northeastern Alberta all night ahead of the low-pressure system and that snow will continue through today before tapering off Thursday.

Most areas from Fort McMurray south through Lac La Biche and down towards Lloydminster will get 5 to 10 cm.

BUT, there's the potential for 10-20 cm in the Bonnyville area.

We're also anticipating some heavier snow in the foothills and mountain parks starting tonight and carrying through Thursday.

Again, most areas will get 5-10 cm, with the potential for localized amounts closer to 20 cm.

Wind will be a factor for the Edmonton region overnight and through Thursday morning, so blowing snow and icy roads will probably be an issue for Thursday morning.

Behind the cold front, we'll see temperatures steady in the -1 C to -3 C range through the day Thursday and then a bit cooler for Friday.

Milder air starts to move back in on Saturday and a bigger warmup settles in for Sunday/Monday.

Looking LONG range: Temperatures will likely be near 5 C for highs most of next week. So, close to average for the start of April.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

30% chance of a shower this afternoon/early evening.

High: 8

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow late in the evening and overnight.

Wind becoming SE 20-30 overnight.

9pm: 4

Thursday - Cloudy with periods of snow.

1 to 5cm likely. 5+cm possible.

Wind: SE 20 gusting at times to 40 km/h in the morning.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: -1

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12