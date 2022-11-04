Josh Classen's forecast: One last 'warm' day

We'll be above 0 C for about 5 hours this afternoon in Edmonton (roughly 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

Enjoy that. It's the last time we'll be above 0 C for a LOOOOONG time.

By Saturday, we'll see temperatures dropping through the day. We'll probably only fall to around -5 C by Saturday afternoon, but it'll FEEL more like -10 C to -15 C with wind chill tomorrow.

Sunday's the start of our string of days with double-digit daytime highs (on the minus side). That streak looks like it'll last all of next week and possibly right through to the middle of the month.

We're also in for some more snow. Edmonton and area probably gets 3 to 8 cm starting tonight and carrying through Saturday morning.

The snow should move off to the south and east of the city by mid to late Saturday afternoon.

The potential for some areas near the city to get 10+ cm does exists. But, it appears MOST of the city and area should end up in the 3-8 range.

With gusts in the 50-60 km/h range, blowing snow will be a problem on area highways, particularly along Highway 16 and the QEII south to Red Deer.

A special weather statement is in effect for the Vermilion-Lloydminster area (and much of Saskatchewan) relating to a risk of 5-10 cm of snow PLUS significantly reduced visibility in gusting wind.

At the other end of the province, snowfall warnings are in effect for western Alberta from Grande Prairie south to Waterton Lake National Park.

Between 10 and 20 m of snow is expected in areas near: Grande Prairie/Valleyview, Hinton/Grande Cache, Jasper and Banff (particularly along Highway 93), Kanaskis/Canmore, Pincher Creek/Crowsnest Pass/Waterton.

That snow will start late this afternoon and carry right through into Saturday morning.

In the Edmonton area, we get some sunny breaks Sunday.

THEN...another system has the potential to brings several centimetres of snow Monday into Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 3

Tonight - Cloudy with snow starting mid to late evening. 2 to 4 cm likely.

9pm: -2

Temperature holding fairly steady overnight.

Saturday - Morning snow. 2 to 4 cm likely. Snow tapering off in the afternoon, but staying cloudy.

Wind: NW 20-30 with gusts to around 50 km/h.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -3

Afternoon: -6 *wind chill near -12

Daylight Saving Time ends - Clocks go back one hour

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -12

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of snow. Significant accumulation possible.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -14

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -12