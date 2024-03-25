Josh Classen's forecast: Roller coaster temperatures this week

No sustained warming, but there IS a ripple of warmer air that'll briefly push through this week.

Wednesday's looking to be the warmest day and there's a significant degree of uncertainty with just HOW warm we might get.

I think the 10-11 C range is POSSIBLE, but not as likely as a high in the 5-8 Crange. I've gone with 6 C in my forecast this morning, but that's subject to be tweaked.

We'll see temperatures drop back to the highs near 0 C for Thursday through Saturday.

In the more immediate future, near 0 C for a high this afternoon in Edmonton and then a high of around 3 C Tuesday afternoon.

Morning temperatures should be fairly mild throughout the week. Lows in the city are forecast to be in the -3 to -9 C range.

The longer-term temperature outlook is trending much warmer starting Sunday.

Daytime highs in the 4 C to 9 C range for Sunday through Thursday, with a shot at hitting double-digits on Monday.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

An area of low pressure will develop in northwestern Alberta late Tuesday.

Most of the modelling keeps the snow ahead of that system and in east-central/northeast Alberta Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

That said, I'm including a slight risk of some evening flurries into the Edmonton forecast for Tuesday.

Light snow continues in northeastern Alberta through the day Wednesday, but that should all avoid the Edmonton area.

Another system develops in southwestern Alberta early Thursday with a snow zone on the northern edge stretching from the Jasper/Grande Cache area east towards Cold Lake.

I'm putting a chance of showers turning to wet snow into the Edmonton forecast for Wednesday night, and that becomes a chance of wet flurries on Thursday.

At this point, it doesn't look like a significant accumulation for the Edmonton region.

Western Alberta could get a more significant snowfall late Thursday into Friday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 0

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: -3

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 30% chance of evening flurries.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of evening showers turning to wet snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Thursday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 0

Friday - Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1