Josh Classen's forecast: Same temperatures, different "feels"

Cool mornings and mild afternoons through the rest of this week in Edmonton and area. Temperatures are locked into a steady pattern of morning lows near 0 C and afternoon highs in the 7 to 10 C range.

Those highs and lows are right around average and won't change much from yesterday through to Friday.

But, the "feels" will be different each day.

The big change from yesterday to today is sky conditions. It was nice and sunny yesterday, but we'll be mostly cloudy throughout the day today. So, even though temperatures will be the same, it may not FEEL as warm as yesterday afternoon.

We'll have basically the same temperature, the return of some sun on Thursday, but it may FEEL a little chilly tomorrow afternoon because of the wind.

We're expecting to have wind speeds around 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h for midday Thursday and through the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend: I'm still anticipating a bump in temperature, but there's still uncertainty with how MUCH of a bump.

Warmer air will push into southern Alberta and Edmonton looks to be near the northern edge of that warm air.

I think we'll probably end up somewhere in the 10 to 13 C range for highs Saturday and Sunday (Saturday's probably the warmer of the two days).

No significant precipitation in the forecast for the Edmonton region through the remainder of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 8

Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 5

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Wind becoming WNW 20 gusting to 40 through the afternoon.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 8