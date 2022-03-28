Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy Monday, warmer Tuesday
More snow and one more cool day.
Warmer air pushes back in by tomorrow afteroon.
By then, a few more centimetres of snow will be on the ground.
Accumulation will be variable across the Edmonton region with northern parts more likely to get higher amounts than southern areas.
It looks like MOST of Edmonton will get 2 to 6 cm accumulation by this evening.
However, the HRDPS model is projecting closer to 10 cm for some areas just northeast of the city (including Fort Saskatchewan).
Is it possible we see some higher totals in a few spots around the city as well? Yep. So...expect to 2 to 6 cm...but a few spots could get a bit more.
We'll have periods of snow off and on through the day, tapering off this evening.
Temperatures should get a degree or two above 0 C this afternoon with not much for wind.
The wide band of snow stretches west to east across the province from Grande Cache to Cold Lake this morning.
It'll slowly slink off off to the southeast as a high pressure system builds in from the northwest.
By Tuesday, we'll be back to some sun and temperatures will climb to the 5 C to 7 C range.
We're expecting highs in the 6 C to 10 C for Wed/Thu/Fri with a chance of a late-day shower on Wednesday.
The average high for this week climbs from 6 degrees today to 8 C by Friday.
So, after today, we're back to "average" temperatures for the rest of the week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy with occasional periods of snow. 2 to 6 cm accumulation likely.
High: 2
Tonight - Flurries/snow ending this evening. Clearing overnight.
9pm: -3
Tuesday - A few clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 6
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 8
Thursday - Partly cloudy
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 8
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 7
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of an evening shower.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Snowy Monday, warmer Tuesday
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
How Biden's unscripted words about Putin could impact the war in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion in Poland on Saturday that Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine should disqualify him from power has triggered an international political storm.
Ontario reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since late January at nearly 18 per cent
Ontario’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 jumped to nearly 18 per cent on Monday, according to provincial data.
BREAKING | Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a five-year, $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
G7 countries, including Canada, reject Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles: Germany
The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow's demand to pay for Russian natural gas exports in rubles, the German energy minister said Monday.
Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton, Ont. early on Monday morning.
Calgary
-
'What a time to be alive': Calgarians cheer as Canada qualifies for World Cup
Cavalry FC head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is optimistic this era of Canadian soccer will not just be a blip in the history books.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
-
Search underway for missing Calgary brothers
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in connection with the disappearance of a 16-year-old Calgary boy and his 21-year-old brother.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon officer fires weapon after suspect allegedly points gun at police
A Saskatoon police officer fired a service weapon at a suspect on Saturday following an attempted traffic stop in the city's Confederation neighbourhood.
-
'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
-
Saskatoon city council vote on masks, return to chambers
Saskatoon city council is set to meet Monday by video conference for what could be one of its final regular meetings conducted outside of council chambers.
Regina
-
Sask. launches strategic plan for nuclear energy generation
The Small Modular Reactor (SMR) strategic plan would make it possible for Saskatchewan to make the switch to nuclear power down the road when the need transition to zero emission electrical generation arises.
-
'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
-
Canadian soccer influencing future generations
Team Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry: RCMP officers doubted reports about replica police cruiser
The first three RCMP officers to respond to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia in April 2020 testified today that they were initially doubtful the killer was in a marked RCMP vehicle.
-
'His death is going to leave a very big hole in a lot of peoples' lives': Friend of N.S. Power lineman
The Nova Scotia Power lineman who died after an incident on the job Friday is being remembered as a man who was universally liked.
-
Family of teen who disappeared pleads for answers
For Devon Sinclair Marsman's Family, the last month has been agonizing.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a five-year, $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
Ontario reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since late January at nearly 18 per cent
Ontario’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 jumped to nearly 18 per cent on Monday, according to provincial data.
-
Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton, Ont. early on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Oscars a 'dream' come true for Montreal production designer who wins for 'Dune'
Canadians took home Oscars for best production design and short documentary film at a revamped Academy Awards ceremony Sunday that triumphant 'Dune' artist Patrice Vermette called 'a dream' come true.
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Quebec reports total of 1,115 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1 new death
Quebec is reporting a total of 1,115 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday — an increase of 27 from the day before — and one new death related to the virus.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a five-year, $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
-
Ontario reports highest COVID-19 positivity rate since late January at nearly 18 per cent
Ontario’s test positivity rate for COVID-19 jumped to nearly 18 per cent on Monday, according to provincial data.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario inks federal child-care deal, retroactive rebates to begin in May
The Ontario government has signed a five-year, $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government, a move that will see child-care fees cut in half by the end of the year and rebates retroactive to April 1 handed out to parents in May.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 7/8 near New Hamburg
One person is dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare
-
Man charged in fatal October collision in Wilmot
A 25-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in October 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 25-year-old from Hearst killed in Highway 17 crash
Provincial police say a 25-year-old from Hearst, Ont. was killed in a car crash on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday night.
-
Fatal snowmobile crash in the Cochrane area
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane continue to investigate a fatal snowmobile mishap that occurred March 26.
-
Six injured in Timmins Airport Road crash: police
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday following a serious crash that has injured six.
Winnipeg
-
'I am safe': Mother, two children arrive in Winnipeg after fleeing Ukraine
A mother and her two kids arrived in Winnipeg Sunday night after fleeing Ukraine; however, the woman’s husband had to stay behind.
-
Suspect arrested in downtown Winnipeg homicide
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a homicide last week in downtown Winnipeg.
-
High grocery prices leading Manitobans to search for home-grown alternatives
Amid the rising grocery prices, gardening has gone from a relaxing pastime to a way to add some affordable produce in your fridge.
Vancouver
-
'An apology is just words': Indigenous delegates hope for action following meetings with Pope
Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors were at the Vatican Monday for meetings with the Pope.
-
Okanagan search teams rescue 4 hikers after man fell through snow bridge, became hypothermic
Search and rescue teams had a busy weekend in B.C.'s Okanagan with calls to assist missing people and hikers, including one who became hypothermic.
-
B.C. student from Ukraine running in 44-km relay to raise funds for Red Cross
A B.C. university student from Ukraine is running in a 44-kilometre relay to support humanitarian efforts in her home country.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating arson in Courtenay
Mounties in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson.
-
'Ignored': Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says
Canada hasn't paid enough attention to what could be a leafy, green ally in the fight against climate change, says one of the country's most prominent scientists.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials on Monday will provide an update on new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations recorded over the weekend.