Josh Classen's forecast: Spring weather 'salad;' some sun, some cloud, some wind

    It should be a quieter day across most of Alberta after an active Tuesday.

    We didn't see any of that action in the Edmonton region as all the precipitation and storms dodged the city.

    There's some precipitation in northeast Alberta this morning, but that'll move out by this afternoon.

    Wind was the biggest issue in the Edmonton area yesterday and it's probably going to be the biggest factor again today. At least, through the morning hours.

    We'll have gusts around 30 km/h through the morning and midday, but I think it'll start to back off a bit this afternoon (maybe not until late this afternoon).

    Temperatures and sky conditions should be fairly similar to Tuesday: sun in the morning and then increasing afternoon cloud.

    Thursday and Friday should play out the same way with morning sun giving way to some afternoon clouds.

    THEN...a chance of showers in the evening or overnight periods.

    We have a pair of low-pressure systems that'll slip across central Alberta with some scattered showers.

    Temperatures remain above average right through the weekend, but we're still anticipating some cooler air will drop in for next week.

    Afternoon highs are forecast to be in the 5 to 10 C range and mornings lows will probably slip below 0 C.

     

    Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

    Today - Sunny morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

    Wind gusting to 30 km/h this morning and midday, easing through the afternoon.

    High: 13

     

    Tonight - Partly cloudy. Light wind.

    9pm: 7

     

    Thursday - Morning sun, afternoon clouds.

    Wind increasing through the morning, gusting to 30 km/h midday and in the afternoon.

    Morning Low: 2

    Afternoon High: 15

     

    30% chance of a shower late in the evening or overnight.

     

    Friday - Morning sun, afternoon clouds.

    Morning Low: 3

    Afternoon High: 16

     

    40% chance of an overnight shower.

     

    Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 3

    Afternoon High: 15

     

    Sunday - Partly cloudy.

    Morning Low: 2

    Afternoon High: 15

     

    Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

    Morning Low: 2

    Afternoon High: 10  

