Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm all week

Mild air moved in over the weekend and it'll stick around right through into next weekend.

Edmonton hit daytime highs of 4 C on Saturday and 6 C on Sunday. Looks like we'll be in the same range for highs these next few days.

Morning lows will likely be in the -2 C to -6 C range, so it's not like it's "freezing cold" as we get up and then "warm" for an hour or two in the afternoon.

With those mild morning lows, MOST of the daytime hours this week will be near or slightly above 0 C.

Enjoy it, because it looks like there's a big change coming next week.

We're eyeballing the chance of some snow (possibly a significant snowfall) for Sunday and temperatures dropping into the -10 C range for highs much of next week.

No significant chance of snow this week, just "partly cloudy" skies.

If you want more snow, it looks like Sunday's your best bet.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Clearing this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Wind: W 20

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 1

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 4

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 5

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2