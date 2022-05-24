Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm, with the risk of a storm

The big weather news for this week is that the warm air is sticking around until the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 18 to 22 C range right through Friday in Edmonton.

Morning lows will be in the 7 to 11 C range.

The side story is the thunderstorm risk for late-afternoon/evening today and tomorrow.

Are we guaranteed to get a storm over Edmonton? No.

Might we see one? Yes.

There WILL be thunderstorms that develop along the foothills early this afternoon and those will move east and cross the QEII corridor somewhere around 6pm.

The main threat from these storms (where they do hit) will be strong, gusty wind. (And the usual: rain, lightning.)

Further north, there a risk of storms in the Peace River region that have the potential to produce some hail later today.

Wednesday's thunderstorm potential is mostly over northern Alberta and areas along Highway 16.

For Edmonton, IF we're going to get a shower or thunderstorm in the city Wednesday, it'll likely be somewhere around 6 p.m.

The end of the week looks rather interesting with the potential for some heavy, steady rain starting Friday evening and carrying through the day Saturday.

We'll see how that system develops over the next few days. As of now, the coming weekend looks a lot cooler (low teens with rain Saturday & mid teens Sunday)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower this morning.

Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 19

Tonight - Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of rain developing late in the day.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 13

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16