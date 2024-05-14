Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm, but not for long

Soak up some sunshine today, we probably won't see much of it in the coming days.

AND...we'll get some cooler air moving in for a few days.

Temperatures should get to around 20 C in Edmonton this afternoon.

But, afternoon highs slip back to the mid-teens for Wednesday/Thursday and then Friday afternoon will probably be around 10 C.

Mornings stay mild for the next few days. But, Saturday and Sunday mornings will drop into the 0 to 5 C range.

We have some showers to the south and east of the Edmonton area this morning. Those will continue to move east through the day.

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Rocky Mountain House/Red Deer areas late this afternoon.

Some spotty showers may also pop up in north-central Alberta. There's a non-zero chance one of those sprinkles hits part of the Edmonton area.

But, I've left it out of the forecast since most of the city will probably get nothing and it'll be insignificant in the neighbourhood(s) it might fall in.

There's a much better chance for some more widespread showers Wednesday afternoon.

That precipitation probably also hits parts of the parched Peace Country.

There's also a good chance of some showers in northeast Alberta, including the Fort McMurray area.

The downside is that we may also see a few lightning strikes in northern Alberta in the coming days.

Thursday and Friday have the potential to be slow and steady soakers for parts of central Alberta as a low pressure system moves through southern Alberta.

Can't rule out the possibility of some snow at higher elevations in the mountains.

Then...a gradual warming and drying trend takes hold for the long weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 20

Tonight - Increasing cloud in the evening.

9pm: 16

Wednesday - Partly cloudy morning, Cloudy afternoon. 60% chance of showers in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 14

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 18