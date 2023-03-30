Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny breaks and breezy this afternoon

Cloudy skies in the Edmonton area this morning. But, after a bit of light snow overnight, it looks like the city and surrounding areas are pretty much done with the precipitation for today.

We'll see some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon and a high of 3 or 4 C .

Wind picks up midday and we'll be a bit breezy through the afternoon hours (SE 15-20 km/h).

Sunnier and warmer for Friday with a high of 6 or 7 C in Edmonton.

A low-pressure system is set to develop in northwestern Alberta on Saturday. Light snow is likely across the north, especially from around Slave Lake east towards Fort McMurray in the afternoon.

As that system slides southeast, there's a risk of some showers or mixed precipitation Saturday night in central and north-central Alberta.

That flips over to a chance of flurries/light snow for Sunday in central and north-central parts of the province.

We'll also see some snow in western Alberta and across the south with the risk of some heavier snow late Sunday in areas near and southwest of Calgary.

Temperatures are trending a bit milder in the long-range outlook.

We'll have highs in the 5 to 9 C range Friday/Saturday. Then...a bit cooler for Sunday-Tuesday: highs in the 1 to 5 C range.

Wednesday-Saturday of next week should have Edmonton hitting highs in the 6 to 10 C range (maybe even a bit warmer).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

Becoming breezy. Wind: SE 20 midday and this afternoon.

High: 3

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 0

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

30% chance of showers or rain/snow mix overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow (especially in the morning).

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4