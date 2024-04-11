Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny mornings, afternoon clouds and a warming trend kicks in

Temperatures slipped just below 0 C in the Edmonton area early this morning as the skies cleared and the wind eased overnight.

The wind should stay fairly light through this morning and we'll start the day under sunny skies. But, as the day wears on, the wind will start to pick up and some clouds will move in.

We should get gusts in the 30-40 km/h range this afternoon and that'll likely continue into the early evening hours.

There's a low-pressure system that'll slide across north-central Alberta tonight. It doesn't look like there will be a TON of precipitation with that.

But, we could see a scattered shower around Edmonton and in northwest Alberta this evening.

Northeast Alberta gets a chance of some showers or rain/snow mix Friday morning.

Friday will play out similar to today: sunshine in the morning and then increasing afternoon clouds.

AND...there's a chance of a late-afternoon or early-evening shower.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-teens through the weekend. THEN...a cooldown for early next week.

We'll have mornings in the -2 C to -6 C range Tuesday-Thursday and afternoon highs in the 3 to 7 C range.

That cool spell should only last a few days and warmer air will move back in by the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

Light wind this morning, then gusts to 40 km/h midday and this afternoon.

High: 15

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

9pm: 10

Friday - Morning sun, afternoon clouds. 40% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - 40% chance of a shower in the morning, then a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 4