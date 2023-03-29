Josh Classen's forecast: Temperature yo-yo continues

Up today, down tomorrow, up again Friday.

It won't be as dramatic as the swings we've seen over the past few days. But, the spring temperature swings continue over the next few days.

There's not prolonged cool spell coming and no steady warm streak either.

We WILL get closer to average today, though. Average high for March 29 is 7 C. We'll get to around 5 C later this afternoon.

BUT...it won't be as sunny as Tuesday. Increasing cloud through this morning and "mostly cloudy" this afternoon.

We have a cold front (well, more of a "cool" front) sweeping in from the north.

Clouds and flurries have been moving through northern Alberta this morning and we might see some flurries in the Edmonton region this evening, overnight and/or early Thursday morning.

It doesn't look like this'll be any significant; just a few scattered flurries and possibly a dusting in a couple spots.

Temperatures behind the front will drop closer to 0 C for a high Thursday.

Then...warmer air moves back in for Friday and the weekend.

Daytime highs are projected to be in the 3 to 7 C range for Friday/Saturday.

Sunday's trending milder (high in the 1 to 6 C range) than we were thinking earlier in the week.

I still think we might see some snow on Sunday. But, the risk of a significant snowfall looks diminished.

LONG Range: Cooling back to highs near 0 C for Monday through Wednesday next week. Turning warmer for the back half of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

9pm: 1

Thursday - 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0