Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues and the sunshine returns

We're back to sunny skies and temperatures should be back above 5 C in Edmonton this afternoon.

We had highs of 8 C this past weekend and then Monday came in with a high of 5 C with some clouds (and a few flurries in parts of the area Monday evening).

Sunny and a high near 7 C in the city this afternoon.

BUT...a bit "cooler" Wednesday as an upper trough briefly drops in.

Morning lows are expected to be in the -5 C range Wednesday and Thursday and we'll "only" get to a high of 3 or 4 C Wednesday.

That trough will get replaced with an upper ridge by the end of the week. Friday looks like it'll be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will be up around 10 C on Friday.

BUT...there's a bit of uncertainty with the days on either side of Friday.

I think we'll probably get to 6 or 7 C Thursday. Then, a high of 7 or 8 C on Saturday. Realistically, it could be anywhere between 5 and 10 C for highs Thursday and Saturday.

Still no sign of any significant snow in the Edmonton region any time soon.

Looking LONG range: Cooler air starts dropping in early next week. Daytime highs are projected to be below 0 C starting Tuesday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: 7

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Thursday - Morning sun, afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 6

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 6