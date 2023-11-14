Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell continues and the sunshine returns
We're back to sunny skies and temperatures should be back above 5 C in Edmonton this afternoon.
We had highs of 8 C this past weekend and then Monday came in with a high of 5 C with some clouds (and a few flurries in parts of the area Monday evening).
Sunny and a high near 7 C in the city this afternoon.
BUT...a bit "cooler" Wednesday as an upper trough briefly drops in.
Morning lows are expected to be in the -5 C range Wednesday and Thursday and we'll "only" get to a high of 3 or 4 C Wednesday.
That trough will get replaced with an upper ridge by the end of the week. Friday looks like it'll be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will be up around 10 C on Friday.
BUT...there's a bit of uncertainty with the days on either side of Friday.
I think we'll probably get to 6 or 7 C Thursday. Then, a high of 7 or 8 C on Saturday. Realistically, it could be anywhere between 5 and 10 C for highs Thursday and Saturday.
Still no sign of any significant snow in the Edmonton region any time soon.
Looking LONG range: Cooler air starts dropping in early next week. Daytime highs are projected to be below 0 C starting Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:
Today - Sunny with a few clouds.
High: 7
Tonight - A few clouds.
9pm: -1
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Thursday - Morning sun, afternoon clouds.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 6
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 10
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -1
Afternoon High: 6
Edmonton Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manulife cuts 250 jobs in wealth and asset management unit
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after U.K. hockey player death
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
Bernstein wins $100K Scotiabank Giller Prize in gala upended by protest
Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein won the Scotiabank Giller Prize in a 30th anniversary bash upended by anti-Israel protesters Monday night, when the usually staid gala was crashed by a handful of agitators.
Iceland prepares to shield geothermal plant from risk of volcanic eruption
Icelandic authorities were on Tuesday preparing to build defence walls around a geothermal power plant in the southwestern part of the country that they hope will protect it from lava flows amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption.
'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist has confirmed his mother's death, saying she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Winnipeg-born Vivian Silver, 74, was believed to have been one of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel.
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Palestinians call for evacuation of hundreds of patients and newborns from Gaza's largest hospital
Palestinian authorities proposed a Red Cross-supervised evacuation of a hospital beset by fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, as health officials warned that the only way to save three dozen newborns trapped there would be to call a ceasefire and transport them out of the besieged territory.
Calgary
-
Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Calgary could see the first snow of November on Wednesday
After an unseasonably warm start to the month, the city of Calgary will experience a bit of a cool down Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
WATCH LIVE @ 11
WATCH LIVE @ 11 Health officials release 'action plan' to take pressure off Saskatoon hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says its new "action plan" will help take the pressure of Saskatoon's embattled hospitals.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue five cats after major house blaze
The Saskatoon Fire Department says five cats were evacuated alive and no one was injured in a major fire that seriously damaged two homes on Monday.
-
Sask. hospital staff call out overcrowding, unsafe conditions in the emergency department
Nursing staff at St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon are calling on Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to act on unsafe conditions in the emergency department.
Regina
-
Regina, REAL funding gap for 2024 close to $5M, city document shows
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be asking the city for more than $5.8 million for its 2024 operating budget, about five times more than the city was planning on providing, a city document shows.
-
Test of SaskAlert system planned
The province said that a test of the SaskAlert emergency system is planned for Wednesday afternoon and will appear on television, radio, compatible mobile devices and the SaskAlert app.
-
Pats, Wheat Kings swap 18-year-old forwards
The Regina Pats have sent forward Matteo Michels to the Brandon Wheat Kings for forward Anthony Wilson.
Atlantic
-
N.B. teachers call on Higgs government to address overcrowding, violence, poverty in classrooms
The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association is calling out the Blaine Higgs government, saying their work environment is worse than ever before.
-
Alma, N.B., business owners thrilled, relieved over funding announcement
Three levels of government are investing more than $12 million to build new wells and related infrastructure in the community of Alma, N.B.
-
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man experiencing homelessness struck and killed on Toronto sidewalk in hit-and-run
A man experiencing homelessness who was lying on a downtown Toronto sidewalk early on Tuesday morning is dead after being hit and dragged by an SUV, the driver of which police say fled the scene.
-
Child struck by vehicle in front of Toronto school suffers serious injuries: police
A child suffered serious injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in front of a Toronto school on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Pomp and procedure: Installation ceremony set for new Ontario lieutenant-governor
Ontario's new lieutenant-governor is set to officially begin her new position today, with an installation ceremony full of pomp and procedure.
Montreal
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
-
Extended paid parking hours in Montreal start Wednesday
Starting Wednesday, anyone heading into downtown Montreal will have to remember to keep their parking meters fed well into the night.
-
A library of toys: South Shore organization brings cheer to families in need
A local organization in Saint-Hubert on Montreal's South Shore says it wants to bring joy to families who may not have a lot of money to buy gifts over the holidays.
Ottawa
-
Holiday season make-it-or-break-it for some Ottawa small businesses
While things may be back to normal after the pandemic, many Ottawa businesses say they are still struggling.
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Bad Boy Furniture bankruptcy, refusal to fill orders leaves customers in financial limbo
In a notice to customers, those who made purchases before Thursday have been told the retailer won't be filling any orders -- or refunding any deposits.
Kitchener
-
Man and mother charged with obstructing justice
A Puslinch, Ont. man and his mother have been charged with obstructing justice for allegedly encouraging the man’s girlfriend to lie to police more than two years ago.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Helen Shwery named as unofficial winner of Cambridge Ward 1 by-election
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
-
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
Winnipeg
-
First Nation taking over this inner city hotel
An inner city hotel with a reputation is about to become a hub for healing.
-
Avian influenza detected in Manitoba
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been detected in Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg golf course reopens amid warm temperatures
The idea of playing outdoor golf in Winnipeg in November may sound too good to be true; however, that was the reality for several residents on Monday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.
-
Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni
Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.
-
Wily wolf-dog, dubbed WD-40, gives rescuers the slip on Vancouver Island
Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni
Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.
-
Wily wolf-dog, dubbed WD-40, gives rescuers the slip on Vancouver Island
Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING High-risk sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver, police say
A 10-day search for a high-risk sex offender who fled his halfway house ended Tuesday morning in Vancouver, according to authorities.