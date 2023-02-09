Josh Classen's forecast: Warm spell lingers through the weekend

Today will be Edmonton's seventh consecutive day with an afternoon high above 0 C.

Although...we ARE starting out on the "crisp" side this morning. Temperatures are the coolest we've seen in about a week. The last time we were around -10 C in Edmonton was last Friday.

This may also be the coolest morning we'll get until next week.

Temperatures will climb to a high of 2 or 3 C this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

We DO have some flurries and light snow set to high northwestern Alberta today. But...no significant chance of precipitation for the Edmonton area.

There's a really slim probability of a few flurries slipping through late Friday night. But, the chance is low enough that I've left it out of the forecast for now.

Late Monday looks like it's our next best chance at some flurries or snow. That chance comes as some colder air drops in.

We'll have daytime highs in the 3 to 7 C range Friday-Monday.

THEN...not super cold...but...back below 0 C for afternoon highs (which is "average" for this time of year).

So, our run of consecutive days above 0 C should stretch out to 11.

It's not unusual to have several days get above the freezing mark in the first half of February.

But...this will be the most in the past 10 years.

AND...it'll be the long streak of consecutive days above 0 C in the first two weeks of February in the past 10 years.

Only 2022 comes close: nine straight days above 0 C before Valentine's day.

2016 had six consecutive days and a total of eight.

2013 had a four-straight day run and a total of nine days above 0 C between Feb. 1and Feb. 14.

Only three years in the past 10 have had ZERO days above the freezing mark in the first half of February:

2021

2019

2014

Here's the list of most consecutive days above 0 C from Feb. 1-14 (in the past 10 years):

2023 - 11 (***forecast)

2022 - 9

2016 - 6

2017 - 4

2013 - 4

2020 - 3 (twice)

2015 - 3

2018 - 2

Here's the list of most total days above 0 C from Feb. 1-14 (in the past 10 years):

2023 - 11 (***forecast)

2022 - 9

2013 - 9

2016 - 8

2020 - 7

2017 - 4

2015 - 3

2018 - 2

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 3

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: -1

Friday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -4