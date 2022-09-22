Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer-than-average start to Autumn

We'll get another afternoon in the 20s in Edmonton with mainly sunny skies.

Morning temperatures across the region are well above 0 C and several degrees warmer than yesterday.

But, there are a few spots like Coronation and Evansburg that dipped just below 0 C this morning.

So...no frost risk for the Edmonton region for a few days. But, we'll continue to see parts of central and north-central Alberta get a touch of frost.

It's the Autumn Equinox today. The sun will be directly over the equator at 7:03 p.m.

But, as we'll explain on our WeatherWatchers segment tonight at 6 p.m., we'll still see more daylight than darkness until Sunday. After Sunday, nights become longer than days.

None of that will change the fact that we're expecting warmer-than-average temperatures to continue right through to the end of the month.

Mornings in Edmonton will consistently be in the 5 to 9 C range.

Afternoon highs will slip a bit tomorrow and Saturday. We'll only get to 18 C or 19 C for highs.

BUT...we're right back into the low to mid 20s for Sunday-Wednesday.

Still looking mostly dry for the next few days as well.

We'll see some showers in southern and southeastern Alberta today.

Late Friday is the only "slight risk" of precipiotation for Edmonton and for now...I've left it out of my forecast.

I'm skeptical it develops at all, and if it does...it won't be anything significant.

After that, it's back to sunshine for the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton and area:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 22

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 15

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24