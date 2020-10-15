EDMONTON -- Get set for a snowy Friday. The projected snow zone has shifted north and Edmonton is now in line to pick up some accumulation.

The models had been "pushing" the snow further south over the past few days.

But, the latest run has Edmonton on the northeast edge of the heavier stuff.

As of this morning, it now looks likely that we'll get 2 to 5 cm of snow through the day Friday.

5-10 cm is likely for areas west to Evansburg and south to Camrose.

10-15 cm is expected for the Red Deer region and 10-20 cm in the Evansburg to Jasper areas.

Significantly less snow (or no snow at all) is anticipated to the east and north of Edmonton.

Those projections may change a bit later today. We'll update you in the WxBlast video this afternoon.

The snow starts tonight in Jasper and should move east into the Edmonton area by early Friday morning.

For the Edmonton region, the snow will be done by Friday night.

On top of the snow, gusty windy is expected this afternoon and again Friday.

Temperatures will tumble to daytime highs near zero Friday and below zero this weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: