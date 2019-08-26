Northern Alberta continues to get an almost-daily shower risk this week. Meanwhile, areas further south...including the Edmonton Metro Region have a MOSTLY dry and warm week ahead.

Edmonton and area has a chance of scattered showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. After that, the next risk comes over the weekend.

East-Central and NE Alberta gets a shower/thunderstorm risk this afternoon/evening.

NW Alberta wakes up to some showers Tuesday and that system moves towards Fort McMurray by Tuesday night.

It's the cold front trailing that system that gives Edmonton the late-night shower risk.

Temperatures will top out in the high teens in Edmonton today with sun and gusty wind.

The wind eases overnight and with skies staying mostly clear...temperatures drop to the 5 or 6 degree range IN Edmonton Tuesday morning.

Outlying areas (especially low-lying regions) will get even closer to freezing. So, if you're in the suburbs - cover your plants.

Temperatures are warmer for the rest of the week with highs in the 20 to 24 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Wind: NW 30 gusting to 50.

High: 18

Evening - Mostly clear. Wind easing.

9pm: 15

Tuesday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 23

Slight risk of a shower late in the evening or overnight.

Wednesday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22