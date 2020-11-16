Advertisement
Temperature swing and blasts of precipitation: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Rather than settling into a prolonged warm or cold spell, we're in for some big swings in temperature this week.
Daytime highs ranging from just above zero to the -10 range and mornings ranging from -7 to -17.
We're leaning towards the milder side of that scale today.
Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and areas with fog patches this morning should be done with that by mid-morning.
Temperatures climbing to around -4 and then REALLY warming up tomorrow.
A warm front pushes across central and northern Alberta early Tuesday.
We'll have some snow along that front with the possibility of 1 or 2 cm in the Edmonton region early in the morning.
That snow pushes into northern Alberta by mid-to-late morning.
Heaviest snow will likely be in NW Alberta with 5 to 10 cm possible by the end of the day Tuesday.
Behind the warm front, temperatures jump to a high near or slightly above zero Edmonton and surrounding areas.
But it won't last.
We'll cool slightly Wednesday and then drop to a high near -10 with a good chance of snow on Thursday.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks.
- High: -4
- Tonight - Mostly cloudy.
- 9pm: -10
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries in the morning.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: 1
- Wednesday - Cloudy with some afternoon sunny breaks.
- Morning Low: -5
- Afternoon High: -3
- Thursday - Cloudy. 40% chance of snow.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -10
- Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.,
- Morning Low: -17
- Afternoon High: -8
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -5