EDMONTON -- Temperatures will start to climb across most of the province today.

The western half of Alberta gets to 20 or into the low 20s this afternoon.

The eastern half gets into the mid teens (which is a handful of degrees warmer than Sunday in most areas).

Edmonton and area spends most of the day under more sun than clouds. But there should be SOME sunny breaks.

We'll get to a high around 20 degrees and then the real clearing takes place tonight.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and into the low 20s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high in the mid 20s.

A low pressure system will sweep across northern Alberta Thursday bringing showers to the north.

Behind that system, a cooler flow will drop temperatures into the mid to upper teens for Fri/Sat.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Clearing in the evening. Mainly clear overnight.

9pm: 13

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17