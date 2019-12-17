EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Catholic School Board is looking at closing St. Basil Catholic School.

School board administration says St. Basil, an elementary and junior high, is operating at 44 per cent capacity this school year and that it exceeded its operating budget by $200,000 last year.

If the school closes, 317 students would be forced to transfer.

The students enrolled in St. Basil's Polish Bilingual Program would be relocated to St. Angela Catholic School or Sir John Thompson, and students in St. Basil's Jean Forest All Girls Leadership Academy would go to St. Cecilia Junior High School.

"We look forward to coming out and taking a very close look and to hear the community that they are going to go through this consultation with us," Catholic School Board Chair Laura Thibert said.

Public consultation is scheduled for early 2020, and a final decision will be made on March 17.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jay Rosove