Edmonton considering $54.4M injection to get snow and ice cleared faster
Edmonton is moving forward with a plan to improve snow and ice clearing on roads and sidewalks, but it could cost homeowners an extra three per cent in taxes over three years.
Council members who sit on the Community and Public Services Committee voted 5-0 Tuesday to increase the annual budget from $57.1 million to $111.5 million by 2025.
A report presented Tuesday estimates the budget increase would allow crews to clear arterial roads two days faster.
Neighbourhood blading, the clearing of city-owned sidewalks and pathways and snow removal around bus stops would also improve, the report states.
"We need to do this," Coun. Andrew Knack said. "This is such an important core service that has been underfunded for so long."
The committee is also recommending spending an additional $4.7 from reserve funds to improve the services this upcoming winter.
"Essentially this budget has been frozen for many years, while our city has grown around us. I thought we should at least put some resources into getting us started now," Coun. Tim Cartmell said.
Budget changes being recommended:
- 2023: $89.9 million total budget ($32.8 million budget increase, 1.87 per cent tax increase)
- 2024: $104.7 million total budget ($14.8 million budget increase, 0.85 per cent tax increase)
- 2025: $111.5 million total budget ($6.8 million budget increase, 0.39 per cent tax increase)
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and Councillors Tim Cartmell, Michael Janz, Keren tang and Jo-Anne Wright all voted in favour of moving the plan forward.
Council will debate the recommendations next week.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
