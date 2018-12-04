An Edmonton councillor is on board to bring the Juno Awards back to Edmonton.

It has been 14 years since Canada’s music awards were held in Edmonton—a long wait that could end in 2022.

“The city has changed. We’ve grown, and it’s a great reason to bring a cultural event back to the city and have the national spotlight back here in Edmonton,” said Aimee Hill, who is in the Juno 2022 Bid and Host Committee.

The downside: Edmonton would have to pay for the party, and money is tight in the next four-year budget.

“There’s a $550,000 ask in this budget which we have yet to debate, and that may be contingent on the organizing committee,” Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen said.

However, Edmonton could potentially benefit financially from hosting the popular event. According to the city, Calgary felt at least a $3 million economic impact from hosting in 2016, and expects a similar impact would be seen by Edmonton.

The bid is in its preliminary stages, but the organizing committee is hopeful.

“We’re looking forward to hearing what the city has to say,” Hill said. “And if they’re going to provide us with a commitment.”

