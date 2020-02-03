EDMONTON -- City councillors narrowly voted to further study a proposed gondola that would connect downtown Edmonton and Old Strathcona on Monday.

Prairie Sky Gondola presented a feasibility study to council in January that claimed the gondola would see more than 637,000 customers and three-million trips in its first year of operation alone.

Council, including Mayor Don Iveson, voted 8-5 in favour of allowing Prairie Sky to complete a more thorough report.

The project, estimated to cost between $120-$150 million, would have to meet a set of principles set out by council like integration with transit.

It also won't be allowed to use public money and the city has stipulated that it cannot be on the hook if the business fails.

Prairie Sky Gondola President Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson has previously said that the project will work even in a worst-case scenario of high construction costs and low ridership.

Hansen-Carlson said he hoped to be back at city hall with the next study complete in six months, though he admitted that timeline was optimistic.

If approved, the gondola would take two years to build.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson