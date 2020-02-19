EDMONTON -- Edmonton City Council has voted unanimously in favour of creating a regional transit system.

The 13 municipalities in the capital region began the plan to create a Regional Transit Services Commission (RTSC) back in October 2018.

Earlier this month, St. Albert also voted in favour of creating the RTSC but Strathcona County voted against it.

The remaining 10 municipalities will vote on the RTSC by the end of March.

"I'm really pleased with the result of the vote," said Ward 10 Coun. Michael Walters, who is also the RTSC transition team's co-chair. "I'm glad to see that my colleagues saw that this just makes good sense."

"Today's decision shows that we are bought into working with our neighbours to find efficiencies that benefit our residents and contribute to regional economic prosperity," Mayor Don Iveson added.

An RTSC report claims the transit system would create $3.4 million in operational savings.

The city anticipates that once voting is finished, municipalities on board would submit an application to the Government of Alberta to create the RTSC.