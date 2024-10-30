Edmonton dog hoping to visit with trick-or-treaters on Halloween

An Edmonton woman is asking trick-or-treaters to stop by her house for her dog.

Lisa Stockdale's dog Baxter loves greeting the kids.

Last year she only got about 15 trick-or-treaters on her Holyrood street.

Stockdale says Baxter has had some health issues this year and she wanted this Halloween to be extra special for him, so she took to social media to encourage the community kids to stop by.

"He just absolutely loves, loves everybody and loves meeting new people and if anybody comes to the house he thinks they should be there to see him," she told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday.

Stockdale loaded up on extra halloween candy in anticipation of more kids.

She says Baxter's favourite Halloween treat is liver sticks.

Lisa Stockdale put up a sign reading "Baxter's house" in front of her Edmonton home in hopes of encouraging trick-or-treaters to stop by to visit her dog Baxter. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)