Edmonton election ward profile: Métis

EDMONTON -

The newly created Métis ward appears to be one of the more open races on election night this year.

The east Edmonton ward spans both sides of the North Saskatchewan River, from the Montrose and Newton areas in the north to the communities around Bonnie Doon to the southwest and south of the Sherwood Park Freeway in the southeast.

It was crafted out of parts of former Wards 7, 8 and 11 as part of the city’s overhaul of its electoral boundaries.

Métis has drawn the most candidates of any other ward with 11 and is one of four races that does not include a sitting city councillor.

Bernshaw previously sought to be elected to council in 2013 and 2017. He says his pledge to voters is “to make sure your voice will be heard.”

Dalel says he’s worked in the energy and private security industries. He says he wants to “bring a more dynamic, more inclusive, and more constituent-focused voice” to city council.

John-West works as the executive director of a residential addiction treatment facility for women. She says she wants to build a welcoming community and represent those who are at-risk. John-West says if elected, affordable housing would be a top council priority.

BRIAN KENDRICK

This will be Kendrick’s fourth straight effort to get elected to council having run in the three prior contests stretching back to 2010. He previously told CTV News he worked as a contractor and in research and development for a manufacturing company.

DANIEL JOHN KORNAK

Not much is known about Kornak. He did not return emails and calls from CTV News.

Kosowan is a teacher who says he was prompted to run by his sense of community. He says he is “dedicated to ensuring that residents in mature neighbourhoods are given a stronger voice” around area development.

Longo has worked as a nurse and postal worker and describes herself as “a community advocate, a working mom, and a passionate believer in Edmonton.” Her platform focuses on “good jobs, healthy neighbourhoods, and strong public services.”

Matthews runs a home-based business after experience working in hospitality, retail and post-secondary education. She says she offers a new voice and direction, one centred on “fiscal responsibility, sound decision making and efficient use of resources.”

Melli has worked as a head chef and restaurateur. He says he wants to bring “real change and real results” to city council. Melli lists being accessible and tackling homlessness as his biggest political priorities.

JIM RICKETT

Rickett’s candidacy has no social media presence. He has no contact information listed yet on the city’s website.

Salvador has worked with local businesses associations and community leagues and describes herself as an urban planner and sociologist. She says would be a “vocal advocate for better planning, smarter spending and responsible government.”

Mayor Don Iveson endorsed Salvador last month.

Townsend co-founded a local chain of men’s clothing stores and is the president of the Parkdale Cromdale Community League. He says he wants to bring his small business experience and passion for community building to city hall.