Edmonton Elks have one final opportunity to secure their first home victory of season

EDMONTON -

It's the last chance Taylor Cornelius and the Edmonton Elks have to give their home fans something to cheer about.

Edmonton (2-8) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-4) on Friday night in its final home game of the season. Commonwealth Stadium hasn't been a very happy place for the Elks, who've dropped all six of their contests there this year.

Dating back to 2019 - the CFL didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic - Edmonton has dropped seven straight home games, the longest such streak in club history.

Wins are crucial for Edmonton given it barely remains in playoff contention but the prospects of finally earning a home victory aren't good, Not only are the Riders battling the idle Calgary Stampeders (6-6) for second in the West - and home field for the division semifinal - they also boast a 3-2 road record and have a better mark within the conference (3-4) than the Elks (2-4).

Saskatchewan has registered consecutive wins over Calgary and Montreal while Edmonton has dropped six straight contests overall.

It's been a rough season for Cornelius as the rookie is winless in his four starts. Veteran Trevor Harris was under centre for both of Edmonton's victories before being dealt to the Montreal Alouettes.

Cornelius will start against Saskatchewan but his days as Edmonton's No. 1 quarterback appear numbered. Earlier this week, the Elks signed Nick Arbuckle to a one-year extension after acquiring him from the Toronto Argonauts.

The six-foot-five, 232-pound Cornelius has completed 83-of-139 passes (59.7 per cent) for 1,062 yards and thrown more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (four). He has also rushed for 92 yards on 15 carries.

Arbuckle was 2-2 as a starter in Toronto, completing 96-of-153 passes (62.7 per cent) for 1,158 yards. He also had more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five) and ran 17 times for 25 yards and scored two TDs.

Edmonton certainly has a jam-packed finish to its season. After hosting Saskatchewan, the Elks end their campaign with road games against the Riders, Toronto and B.C.

And even if Edmonton emerges victorious Friday, it hasn't won consecutive games against Saskatchewan since 1957

However, if Edmonton is to have a chance, it will have to be leading after three quarters. Since 2017, Saskatchewan is 27-0 when it takes an advantage into the fourth.

Saskatchewan has also registered just two turnovers in its last three games and is a stellar plus-nine over that stretch.