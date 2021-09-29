Edmonton Elks lose 3rd straight game to Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike (95) tackles Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike (95) tackles Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) during first half CFL football action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content

YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener