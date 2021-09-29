Edmonton Elks lose 3rd straight game to Redblacks
As far as debuts go, quarterback Caleb Evans and the Ottawa Redblacks are thrilled at what transpired Tuesday night.
In his first CFL and professional game, Evans threw three touchdown passes to help the Redblacks defeat the Edmonton Elks 34-24.
The last time the 23-year-old started a game was in 2019 when he was playing college football at Louisiana-Monroe.
“Hats off to the kid. It's not easy to step in and play a professional football game without ever playing in a pre-season game. Three touchdowns, no interceptions, just an outstanding game,” said Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice.
“He gave us hope all game.”
Evans completed 15-of-22 passes for 191 yards and also rushed for 59 yards. The effort was good enough for the Redblacks (2-5) to halt an 11-game losing streak at home and five games overall.
“I'm excited. It was a great game by my O-line, great game by my receivers getting open for me, great game by coach calling the game plan, said Evans, who threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stafford to give the Redblacks a 34-14 lead five minutes into the fourth quarter.
“I felt comfortable out there the whole time and it was exciting,.”
Taylor Cornelius made just his second CFL start Tuesday and went 22-for-31 for 334 yards - although 129 of those came on two completions - in a losing effort for the Elks. He had three touchdown passes including an eight-yard shovel pass to Shai Ross with under three minutes to play.
Cornelius also threw two interceptions, one in the end zone and the other with the Elks driving in the final two minutes.
The Elks (2-5) have lost three straight games.
“We played really poorly in all three phases and I'm embarrassed, disappointed and I'm obviously frustrated. But they beat us in all three phases, there's no doubt about it,” Elks coach Jamie Elizondo said.
“You're not going to win many games turning the ball over as much as we have. First play of the game and then going into the red zone, they're just â€¦ it's got to get fixed.”
Both teams scored 10 third-quarter points as the Redblacks took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.
After the Ottawa defence forced a two-and-out on the opening series of the second half, DeVonte Dedmon returned the ensuing punt 73-yards for the fourth kick return touchdown of his 11-game career. He had 250 total return yards.
An 18-yard touchdown pass from Cornelius to Greg Ellingson and a 49-yard Sean Whyte field gave the Elks life as they pulled to within seven points, but Ottawa's Lewis Ward kicked a 32-yard field goal in the final minute of the quarter to restore the 10-point cushion.
“Just getting off to that slow start hurt us in the first half and then in the fourth quarter, we're driving there with five, six minutes left in the ball game to make it a one-score game and throw an interception,” Cornelius explained.
“You've got to come out with points right there and help our defence out.”
Evans connected with Ryan Davis on the fourth play of the game for a 20-yard catch-and-run play to give the Redblacks the lead just 1:53 into the first quarter.
Ellingson then fumbled after catching a four-yard pass from Cornelius and the Redblacks took advantage of great field position.
Three plays and 31-yards later, the ball was again in the Elks' end zone as Evans hit Timothy Flanders for a 15-yard touchdown pass, giving the Redblacks a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
That was all the scoring either team would get until Ward kicked a 15-yard field goal at 7:23 of the second quarter, for a 17-0 Ottawa lead.
It looked as though the Redblacks might head into the break working on a shutout, but Ross got himself free in the Ottawa backfield and Cornelius found him for a 77-yard score, with 25 of those yards coming after the catch, at 13:14 of the second quarter.
The conversion by Whyte sent the Elks into the half trailing 17-7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'
Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.
YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content
YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau has to get serious. The time for bluffing and emoting is over.
In the waning days of the campaign, Trudeau went all out to convince voters in the Greater Toronto Area that he was a 'progressive,' a term that he hardly ever used to describe himself before. Now, it’s put up or shut up time in several key files, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
U.S. says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
It's a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find 23 types of birds, fish and other species, declaring them extinct.
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
'Convenience comes at a price': Experts urge caution on QR codes
With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Are we on the cusp of a financial tipping point?
As many Canadians deal with the 'new normal' of living with COVID-19, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid asks: Are we facing a critical moment and potential financial tipping point?
Calgary
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Calgary man convicted of killing 3-year-old girl to be sentenced Wednesday
The Calgary man found guilty of beating his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter to death will be sentenced Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
Saskatoon
-
'We don't know anything': Saskatoon theatre manager in the dark on proof of vaccination procedures
Roxy Theatre general manager Jordan Delorme says he supports needing proof of vaccination, but adds the province needs to do a better job of letting businesses know exactly what is expected.
-
Police shut down street in Saskatoon following report of suspicious package
Police were on scene in downtown Saskatoon after a "suspicious package" was reported.
-
Boy, 13, accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
Regina
-
LIVE @ 2: Sask. health minister to give COVID-19 update
Saskatchewan residents will be able to tune into the first COVID-19 update in several weeks on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
-
Saskatchewan curlers disappointed by Olympic qualifying process
One of Canada’s top curlers won’t get a chance to represent the nation at the 2022 Olympic Games.
Atlantic
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
-
Halifax housing crisis: Municipality to set up emergency sites to address homelessness in the city
Halifax City Hall is setting up emergency accommodations sites to address homelessness in the city.
-
N.S. jail cell attack was to remove inmate, not murder him, defence lawyer argues
A defence lawyer in a trial involving Nova Scotia inmates accused of attempting to murder a newly arrived prisoner in 2019 is arguing the assailants wanted to evict the man from their unit, not kill him.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | July was B.C.'s 2nd-deadliest month on record for illicit drug overdoses: coroner's data
More than 1,200 people have died of illicit drug overdose in British Columbia this year, the province's chief coroner said Wednesday.
-
Burnaby house fire: At least 2 hurt in late-night blaze
Two people are in hospital after a large house fire in Burnaby that led to an intense rescue effort Tuesday.
-
New Westminster renaming 2 waterfront places to commemorate Komagata Maru incident
The City of New Westminster is renaming two places along its Fraser River waterfront to commemorate the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.
Northern Ontario
-
Search continues for missing female hunter north of Sudbury after man found
Police are continuing a large-scale search in the Onaping Lake area north of Sudbury for a female hunter that has been missing since Monday after her male hunting partner was found.
-
Evaluation to begin at Vale's Totten Mine after last worker rescued
With the last miner emerging from underground at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials from Vale and the mining workers union provide an update on the mine rescue.
-
All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to announce arrest in Point Douglas warehouse fire
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) remained on scene overnight as they continued to fight a fire at an empty warehouse at 2 Point Douglas Ave.
-
Manitoba man upset with ambulance service, emergency department after mom suffers stroke
A Manitoba man is frustrated with the province’s ambulance service and the emergency department his mother was taken to for care after his family was denied visitation.
-
YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content
YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports another 495 cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 495 more cases of COVID-19 and another eight deaths related to the disease.
-
Police identify 20-year-old man found dead near Toronto Zoo
Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
Montreal
-
7 more deaths as Quebec reports 594 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Quebec is reporting seven new deaths due to COVID-19, a total of 11,369.
-
ER nurses 'extremely concerned' about lack of staff in Quebec hospitals
Nurses working in Quebec's emergency rooms are warning about the dangerously low number of qualified personnel in the department.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real estate ethics code.
London
-
London police seize more than $265K in drugs
Four people are facing charges after a search of three locations in London netted police hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs, as well as a loaded gun and cash.
-
Lord Elgin Public School closed for one week following COVID-19 outbreak
Lord Elgin Public School in London’s northeast end is closed following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.
-
Oxford Street in Riverbend neighbourhood to be closed most of the day: police
Oxford Street West is closed in both directions after a single-vehicle crash left hydro lines down at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Riverbend Road.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports another 495 cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 495 more cases of COVID-19 and another eight deaths related to the disease.
-
Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police
Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Wellington County crash: OPP
Provincial police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Wellington County on Wednesday morning.