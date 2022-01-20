Edmonton Elks sign Canadian receivers Smith, Jones to extensions
The Edmonton Elks signed Canadian receiver Tevaun Smith and Mike Jones to one-year extensions Thursday.
The two were scheduled to become free agents Feb. 8.
Smith, of Toronto, had 27 catches for 324 yards last season, starting 10-of-13 games with Edmonton.
Jones, also of Toronto, registered 29 catches for 394 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games with Edmonton in 2021.
Jones spent his first four CFL seasons with Hamilton and has accumulated 130 receptions for 1,866 yards and six TDs in 69 regular-season contests.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.
