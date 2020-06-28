EDMONTON -- An Edmonton Eskimo kick returner created a firestorm on Twitter Saturday, after uploading a tweet filled with anti-gay and lesbian sentiments.

In his tweet, Christion Jones said, “Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women.”

Ima keep it this real....

Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women.



THATS ME THO!

Live life with safety. — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

Janis Irwin, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, who is also an advocate for gay rights, responded to Jones Saturday evening.

I’m going to keep this real too...

I‘m a woman who loves women.

Live life with kindness, and don’t worry about who other people love, @jonessboyy. https://t.co/4rP7nympfz — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) June 28, 2020

Irwin said Sunday morning that she was disturbed by the tweets, and is concerned about the influence of Jones’ words.

“You know if there is a young queer person out there who is struggling with their sexuality, who may be a football fan and they see comments like that, that hurts,” said Irwin.

“That pushes them backwards and this is a time where we need to be open and accepting so I worry about the impact of words like that.”

Jones was traded to the Eskimos in August 2019. He is originally from Adamsville, Alabama.

CTV News has reached out to the Edmonton Eskimos for comment.