Father’s Day weekend is right around the corner and even if you aren’t looking for events to go to with dad, there is plenty to do in Edmonton.





Getting wined and dined

A lot of events this weekend have food in some capacity, but these events are taking the cake, so to speak.

Porkapalooza: The annual festival is making its return to our city for the sixth year running, this time at the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds.

The Porkapalooza BBQ Festival is a celebration of everything pork, as the name might imply. There’s plenty of food to buy and there are even cooking competitions for anyone looking to see master chefs at work.

After all who doesn’t love a side of bacon with breakfast? Ham for Easter dinner? Yes please.

The event runs Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Food Trucks are Coming: Over in St. Albert, food trucks are converging at the Grain Elevator Park.

At least 15 food trucks are planning to be at the event, including the very popular Drift Food Truck. The event boasts food, music, family-friendly fun and a beer garden. You just need a donation to get in.

The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Jamaican Sizzling Jerk Festival: Promising a taste of Jamaican food and culture, this event is taking over the Capilano Community League.

A world-renowned chef is going to be attending.

Get a taste of Jamaica on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.



Some entertaining prospects

With the taste buds tickled it’s time for the funny bone to get its turn.

Improvaganza: To quote Shakespeare, “All the world’s a stage.” At Improvaganza the world will be coming to Edmonton stages for a few weeks.

Featuring acts from Vancouver, Atlanta, New York and even right here in Edmonton, the sheer variety of shows means there is something for everyone.

The event started June 12 and runs until June 22.

ZooFest: The Edmonton Valley Zoo is already a popular choice for a daytime outing, but what about at night?

ZooFest is an annual fundraising event for the zoo. It supports the Valley Zoo Development Society’s revitalization and conservations efforts.

Families can come enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants, experience the zoo and its animals at night and enjoy an auction as well.

The event is on Saturday, June 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wildlife Festival: Now it’s time to get wild in the park with an event to appreciate the wildlife.

WILDNorth is putting on this event at Queen Mary Park, its hope is to show Edmontonians how to live more in harmony in nature. There is going to be a barbecue, live music, fundraiser run and more.

The Edmonton Wildlife Festival is on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shawn Mendes: He recently released the hit song “If I Can’t Have You,” and the Canadian singer has been enjoying renewed fame since.

At the time of publishing there are still some tickets left for his Sunday concert, but as popular as he is, they might not last long.



NBA isn't alone this weekend

If you’re looking for more of a sports fix than the Raptors can provide or just want to enjoy a game with dad this weekend, Edmonton has you covered.

The best part is that none of the local games run at the same time as the NBA Finals, should the Raps go on to Game 7.

The Edmonton Eskimos are taking on the Montreal Alouettes for Week 1 of the CFL regular season. The game goes Friday at 7 p.m.

The 2-4 FC Edmonton will be hitting the pitch at Clarke Field, facing off against Cavalry FC. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

If you’re fixated on basketball you can always go see the Edmonton Stingers. They’re taking on the Hamilton Honey Badgers, hoping to get back at them for the 106-83 loss back in May. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

A lot of these events are sporting Father’s Day barbecues and the like, but there are plenty of Father’s Day specific events too: