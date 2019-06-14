People will have a chance to see and learn about some of the wild animals that call Edmonton home.

WILDNorth is hosting a wildlife festival on Saturday.

“There’ll be all kinds of groups there teaching us how to live in harmony with the urban wildlife that we can find around us,” said Dale Gienow, director of business development and wild rescue at WILDNorth.

There are 250 species of wild animals in the city.



WILDNorth's resident porcupine Wild Rose wanders around the yard at the organization's hospital.

“Some of them are nocturnal, like porcupines that are rarely seen, but we can find them in our green spaces right here in the middle of the city. Birds of prey, not far from here we have a whole group of birds of prey,” Gienow said.

“They’re there and it’s just sort of keeping your eyes open and looking.”

There will be real wild animals at the festival for people to see and learn about.

“Our wild animal educators will include Wild Rose, our beautiful porcupine here from WILDNorth, a brand new baby great grey owl that Environment and Parks will bring, as well and some others,” said Gienow.

The festival will also have other activities for the family including crafts and a barbecue lunch.

Staff at WILDNorth care for an injured animal.

In addition to education, WILDNorth rescues and cares for injured and orphaned animals.

“We do depend on community support to do the work that we do,” Gienow said.

“We’ll have donation stations there where you can help out and all of those funds are going to helping educate people and physically help in the compassionate care of these injured and orphaned animals.”

The Edmonton Wildlife Festival runs June 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Queen Mary Park.