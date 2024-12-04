Edmonton food bank down 20 per cent of its donation goals during festive campaign

Edmonton’s Food Bank says it’s far behind on donations for its festive campaign the first week into December.

Executive Director Marjorie Bencz says the food bank is sitting around 20 per cent short of its food and monetary goals. It aims to raise 300,000 kilograms of food and $4.5 million by Jan. 10.

In October, the food bank served more than 47,000 people through its hamper program.

Due to the Canada Post strike, the food bank’s newsletters and 200,000 paper bags, which include locations to make donations, weren’t delivered.

"With the rise of inflation, we have seen a massive increase in the cost of living including groceries and gas prices, affecting many vulnerable members of our community,” Bencz said in a Wednesday news release.

Food and money items collected help families beyond the holiday season. The campaign is essential to help build inventory into the new year.

How to donate

Bencz is reminding people there are many easy ways to donate this holiday season. She says people can leave non-perishable food items at any firehall or major grocery store.

“We are looking for those staple items such as canned items, pastas, baby formula and diapers are also appreciated.”

Christmas Cake for Good: Purchase a Christmas cake for $15 at Westin Edmonton and 100 per cent of the proceeds will go to the food bank until Jan. 5, 2025.

CPKC Holiday Train: The train will arrive at 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the old Edmonton CP Station at 7925 Gateway Blvd. People can bring donations to volunteers at the truck.

Sun-Oka Fruit Farms Apple Fundraiser: For every 10 lb box of apples, one meal will be donated to the food bank. The deadline to order is Dec. 8.