EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Football Club held its second online 50/50 draw on Saturday, and raised a total of $415,910.

Kandy McNeill from Edmonton won $207,955 with ticket B-10423191.

The other $207,955 will go to support the Edmonton Wildcars, the Edmonton Huskies, and the University of Alberta Golden Bear football team.

"We are so pleased that Albertans once again stepped up, this time to support three very important teams in our community - the Wildcats, Huskies and the U of A Golden Bears,” said EE Football Team President and CEO Chris Presson. “These three groups have struggled to find ways to make ends meet for their organizations who, among other things, help develop young athletes. Your contributions today will help bridge that gap as we all work toward doing our part to get back to prosperity."

Last month, the Edmonton Football Club held a 50/50 that raised a record $871,839, with half the proceeds going to the Winnifred Stewart Association’s Joey Moss Memorial Fund.