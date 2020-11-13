EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Football Team will be holding its first ever online 50/50 draw.

The draw, which will be held on Nov. 22, is meant as a tribute to the memory of the late Joey Moss.

“We want to honour the legacy of Joey Moss through our 50/50 program, with those funds going to the Winnifred Stewart Association which was near and dear to Joey’s heart and that of his family,” Chris Presson, President and CEO of the Edmonton Football Team, said in a news release. “Joey’s impact on our community and football team is well documented and fully understood. Now, our intent is to continue to keep his light burning and add to his legacy”.

The Winnifred Stewart Association advocates for employment for people with developmental disabilities in Alberta.

Raffle tickets will be available on Nov. 22 only, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The online 50/50 will coincide with the CFL team’s Facebook Live streaming of its 1980 Grey Cup game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.