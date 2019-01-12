

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A school library may not be where you’d expect to find teenagers on a weekend—but that’s where McNally High School students gathered Saturday for an e-sports tournament.

While electronic sports have grown in popularity overseas—forming a billion-dollar market—there remains skepticism in Canada of their value.

But those at McNally this weekend believe there are benefits beyond the screen.

“I think e-sports are invaluable because it's for a demographic that may not participate in traditional sports—so an inclusive opportunity,” explained Corbett Artym, a McNally school teacher.

“They're shot calling, they're giving each other information, they're saying, ‘Hey, I need this over here.’”

On Saturday, team captain Keman Le led a team of five in a League of Legends battle.

“I think what I've gained most of video games is being able to develop more friendships, because a lot of my friends play video games so we have a common interest,” Le said.

Students from across the school district gathered for Saturday’s contest, from which the winner would leave with a grand prize and bragging rights.

The event’s food and prizes were sponsored by the Edmonton Community Foundation Young Edmonton Grants program.

With files from Timm Bruch