Edmonton knocks previous tree-planting record out of the park
Edmonton branched out this year and planted a record number of trees in more areas than ever before.
In 2023, the city planted more than 230,000 trees and shrubs.
This year, it cut that record down by planting 342,157 trees and shrubs through city programs.
The city also increased the number of locations for planting this year, up to 45 from last year's 22.
"We continue to make great strides in growing our urban tree canopy and reaching the City Plan’s goal of planting two million trees by 2030," said Mark Beare, director of infrastructure operations.
"Whether through the naturalization of new areas or replacement of trees in our inventory, these efforts all contribute to a climate-resilient future, enhancing air quality, biodiversity and quality of life."
The city said last year it was set to reach its two-million tree goal much earlier than 2050, as originally planned.
Public engagement is underway on the city's plan to expand planting next year to 120 potential locations.
Here’s a breakdown of the programs that contributed to this year’s total:
- naturalization program - 218,547 trees, 116,432 shrubs;
- boulevard and open space tree renewal program - 3,195 trees;
- boulevard and open space backlog replacement program - 3,000 trees;
- boulevard and open space growth tree planting program - 905 trees;
- boulevard and open space community-driven planting program - 78 trees.
The naturalization program includes the Root for Trees volunteer tree-planting program.
"We greatly appreciate the work of volunteers who have helped Edmonton move closer to our tree planting goal", said Kortney Tompkins, the naturalization team lead.
"To date, 4,795 Root for Trees volunteers have participated in the program. In 2024, volunteers planted 42,342 trees and shrubs at 212 locations."
The city receives federal funding from the 2 Billion Trees program to aid with tree-planting costs.
