EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man wanted on an Alberta-wide warrant in connection with a human trafficking investigation has been arrested.

Felicien Mufuta, 37, was being sought by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. He was arrested following an ALERT media release Wednesday morning.

"ALERT believes this suspect preyed on some of our society’s most vulnerable people; allegedly controlling them through violence and withholding their identity documents,” said Staff Sgt. Lance Parker.

The investigation began in February when a survivor contacted police in Edmonton, saying she was being forced to work in the sex trade and had been sexually assaulted.

ALERT has yet to locate Mufuta but say he is believed to be in the Edmonton area.

According to police, Mufuta is facing multiple charges, including: