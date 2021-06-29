Advertisement
Edmonton man arrested on cocaine, heroin-trafficking charges
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 11:58AM MDT
Amin Rafiei, 27, is facing multiple drug-trafficking charges after being arrested in Beaumont, Alta., on June 23. (File Photo)
EDMONTON -- A 27-year-old Edmonton man is facing multiple drug-trafficking charges after he was arrested in Beaumont, Alta., last week.
Police say Amin Rafiei's arrest on June 23 resulted in the seizure of 64 grams of cocaine and four grams of heroin.
The arrest came after a one-week investigation, according to Mounties.
Leduc RCMP charged Rafiei with:
- Trafficking a controlled substance; cocaine
- Trafficking a controlled substance; heroin
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; cocaine
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; heroin
Rafiei has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 5.