EDMONTON -- A 27-year-old Edmonton man is facing multiple drug-trafficking charges after he was arrested in Beaumont, Alta., last week.

Police say Amin Rafiei's arrest on June 23 resulted in the seizure of 64 grams of cocaine and four grams of heroin.

The arrest came after a one-week investigation, according to Mounties.

Leduc RCMP charged Rafiei with:

Trafficking a controlled substance; cocaine

Trafficking a controlled substance; heroin

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; heroin

Rafiei has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 5.