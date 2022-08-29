Edmonton man charged in sex assault at Sherwood Park massage clinic

An Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an incident at a Sherwood Park massage therapy clinic.

According to RCMP, officers received a sexual assault complaint in June from a woman.

John Dorion, 39, was released from police custody with conditions and is to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on Sept. 21.

At the time of the incident, CTV News Edmonon confirmed that Dorion worked at Baseline Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Mounties believe there may be other victims and ask anyone also affected to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.