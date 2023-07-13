Edmonton man charged with list of sexual offences against minors

Children as young as nine were sexually assaulted by an Edmonton man, authorities in Alberta allege.

Aarron Kowalchuk, 34, was arrested on June 20 at an Edmonton home. A conducted energy weapon was found in his backpack, police say.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) found "child sexual exploitation materials" and "incriminating online chat logs" on Kowalchuk's phone and computer devices.

"Investigators believe Kowalchuk was sending children sexually explicit materials and attempting to meet for sex," the agency said on Thursday.

"Investigators also believe Kowalchuk met and sexually assaulted at least two children who they have been unable to identify. These instances are believed to have taken place in the Edmonton area."

This is based on "digital evidence obtained from the suspect's phone," ALERT said.

Anyone with information about these cases or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police or cybertip.ca.

Kowalchuk is being kept in police custody and is due to appear in court on July 14.

He is charged with: