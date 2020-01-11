Edmonton man found safe: police
Published Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:38AM MST Last Updated Sunday, January 12, 2020 6:55PM MST
David Michael Forbes, 65, was last seen in the area of 71 Street and 79 Avenue on Jan.8. (Supplied)
EDMONTON -- Police are no longer asking for help to find a man who was reported missing earlier in the week.
Edmonton Police Service says David Michael Forbes, 65, has been located safe.
Some were concerned about his wellbeing, given the extreme weather, as he had last been seen on Jan. 8 and requires medication.
Police thanked the public for their help.