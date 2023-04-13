Edmonton man gets Zellers tattoo because he thought 'it was funny'
Even if Zellers doesn't make a permanent comeback, the store has left a permanent mark on at least one local man.
Jacob Goyer recently had the store's logo tattooed on his right leg.
"I just woke up one day and I just thought it was funny," he said. "And so far I've been right."
The joke started years ago, Goyer explained, when the Canadian discount store chain was closing its doors. Now that's it back, he said it was time to make the dream a reality.
"Ever since they've reopened, it's been in the public eye and I've been thinking about it a lot," Goyer said. "So I decided to get a Zellers tattoo."
Leela Dee, a tattoo artist at Dragon FX Tattoo, said Goyer came in as a walk-in client. His request was an easy ask and she was more than happy to oblige.
"He said, 'Hey, I want the Zellers logo, super into it. Let's do it.' And I said, 'Heck yeah let's do it,'" Dee said. "I grew up with Zellers, around Zellers, so I thought it was hilarious."
"If someone is looking for something stupid and fun, always happy to help," she added.
Goyer said his newest Zellers tattoo is his favorite of the 15 or so that he sports. He's gotten good reactions from most people, he said, but not all.
"My father doesn't think it's that funny, doesn't think it's that funny that I'm getting interviewed," Goyer added. "But that makes it funnier for me so it's all worth it really."
Zellers recently returned to Canada after a 10-year hiatus, with stores popping up at Hudson's Bay stores in Edmonton, Calgary and Ontario.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian millennial renters must save 50 per cent more for retirement than millennial homeowners: report
According to a report from Mercer Canada, millennials who rent for their entire careers will have to set aside eight times their salary to save enough to retire at 68 years old.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Parkinson's disease breakthrough: Scientists publish new findings
In a new Parkinson's disease research breakthrough, scientists have developed a technique that allows them to detect a key signature of the disease in the brain and body cells of living people.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Ash from Russian volcano causes flight cancellations in northwestern B.C.
Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.
Violence on transit has increased post-pandemic, police and union officials say
Violence on public transit and in city spaces across Canada has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld said in relation to a spate of assaults in his city as well as Edmonton, Metro Vancouver and Toronto.
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
Calgary
-
Warrant issued for man police believe opened fire on a bus in downtown Calgary
A warrant for a man’s arrest has been issued in connection with a brazen daytime shooting on a bus travelling through downtown Calgary earlier this week.
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Argument over 'loud music' led to stabbing on Calgary Transit bus: police
Calgary's police chief says a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday was sparked over concerns that someone was listening to their music too loudly
Saskatoon
-
Judge hands full control of Saskatoon Lighthouse to MNP auditor
The Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. will be under the full control of a court-appointed receiver following an application from Affinity Credit Union on Thursday.
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
Sask. could see shortage of farmers, RBC report says
The Canadian agriculture industry is expected to see a shortage of farmers in the next decade, according to a report by RBC.
Regina
-
Justin Trudeau promotes budget during Regina visit, speaks on natural resources and reconciliation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget.
-
REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash
Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting back to the Tourism Regina name.
-
'Take every precaution': Swift Current still under state of emergency due to flood risk
A state of emergency remains in Swift Current as high water levels remain a concern in the southern Saskatchewan city.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, an Oxford professor's policing principles are recommended
Prof. Ian Loader of the University of Oxford says he would find it both pleasing and "a bit odd" if the call to adopt his ideas about law enforcement becomes a reality.
Toronto
-
Toronto’s High Park underwent a controlled fire. This is what it looked like
Toronto residents in the west end may have smelled smoke Thursday as officials carried out a prescribed burn of High Park.
-
Ontario proposing to ban online gambling ads featuring athletes, celebrities
Online gambling operators in Ontario could soon be banned from featuring athletes and celebrities in their commercials.
-
Snow could return to Ontario next week as province aims to smash temperature records
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
Montreal
-
$14.7-million settlement in sex abuse class action against Montreal archdiocese
A $14.7-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought against the Montreal Roman Catholic archdiocese, and a judge will be asked to sign off on the deal in the coming weeks, the plaintiffs' lawyer said Thursday.
-
The Tribune: McGill University student newspaper drops 'McGill' from its name
A McGill University student newspaper has dropped 'McGill' from its name after the editorial board said it's part of a move to create a safe and welcoming environment for Black, Indigenous, and racialized students and faculty.
-
Pastrnak seals Bruins' comeback in 5-4 win over Canadiens in regular-season finale
David Pastrnak scored the winning goal with nine minutes remaining and the Boston Bruins ended their historic regular season with a 5-4 comeback win over rival Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
South Frontenac residents in a fight to keep their backyard chickens
Some South Frontenac residents are in a fight to keep the flock, as two women are preparing to head to court in the hopes of keeping their backyard chickens.
-
Early taste of summer: Ottawa enjoys record-breaking warm temperatures
The temperature his 29.6 C at 4 p.m., the warmest temperature ever recorded in Ottawa on April 13.
-
Officials still looking into cause of last week's Ottawa LRT shutdown
More than a week after freezing rain halted service on Ottawa's LRT system, officials still don't know the root cause of the outage.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers drop Game 1 to the London Knights
Following a historic first-round win against Windsor, the Kitchener Rangers fell 5-1 in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the London Knights on Thursday evening.
-
Province bypasses Region of Waterloo planning to open more land for development
The province is making space for development within Waterloo Region in an effort to ease the housing crisis but to do so, it is overriding the Official Plan agreed to by regional councillors.
-
Arrest results in injury of two officers, police dog and seizure of suspected drugs: WRPS
During the arrest of a wanted man in Waterloo, regional police say two officers and a Police Service Dog were injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba cabinet minister accuses Opposition NDP leader of swearing and shoving
Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan accused Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature Thursday, saying it left him shaken.
-
'He had a contagious laugh': Family of missing man says his body was found in Steinbach, RCMP investigating
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a body was found in Steinbach on Wednesday. RCMP didn't identify the body found, but one woman believes it was her son Ryan Maynard.
-
'Higher volumes in April and May': Potholes claims on the rise in Manitoba
Manitobans are expecting pothole season to get worse in the coming weeks.
Vancouver
-
'My kids are all that I have': Family of Surrey bus stabbing victim speaks out
After a day of shock, the family of the teenager stabbed and killed on a Surrey transit bus is searching for justice.
-
Large homeless encampment in Chilliwack entrenched for years
On the edge of a waterway, next to a regional park, is an encampment known as “Island 22”. It’s a long-standing makeshift trailer park in Chilliwack that’s home to about 70 people, including 78-year-old Danny Holmes.
-
VSB under fire over meetings closed to in-person attendance
The Vancouver School Board has tabled a proposed $700-million budget but members of the public are not allowed in the room while it is being debated thanks to a policy that restricts access to certain meetings.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria man facing 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after women splashed with corrosive liquid
A Victoria man has been charged with 10 counts of sexual assault with a weapon after several women were sprayed with a corrosive liquid in separate incidents last year.
-
RCMP lift shelter-in-place order after police swarm Nanaimo home
A Nanaimo neighbourhood was briefly locked down and residents were told to remain inside their homes during a police incident Thursday morning.
-
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Tofino, Ucluelet
Thousands of BC Hydro customers lost power after an excavator crashed into a power line on Thursday afternoon.