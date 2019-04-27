Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed one driver’s life and seriously injured another.

Two vehicles collided south of Barrhead, on Highway 33 and Township road 574, around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

After a preliminary investigation, police said a car was rear ended by a truck while trying to turn onto a side road.

The 24-year-old man driving the car died on scene.

The man driving the truck suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The truck’s driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Barrhead is located about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.