When Brandon Bachewich went to meet his friends at Borden Park, he unexpectedly saw a photo of himself blown up on a billboard advertising for K-Days.

“I think it’s hilarious and amazing,” he said. “It’s weird to have a candid moment of you put out for the whole city to see.”

His friends spotted the image on other K-Days advertising material and had told him about it beforehand, but he said it was still surprising to see such a large image of himself.

The photo was taken at one of the rodeo events last summer, but Bachewich can’t remember what happened to cause him to smile so joyfully.

“It must have been a highlight or something at the rodeo, but I can’t imagine what would make me so delighted to smile like that, but it happened.”

Carson Mills, a communications manager with Northlands, said K-Days prefers to use photos of everyday people at the events, instead of staging the picture.

“This guy is totally embracing the spirit. He’s a good ambassador, whether he meant to be or not,” Mills said.

People who attend the exhibition automatically grant Northlands permission to use their image and/or likeness for broadcast or marketing promotion. The disclaimer is found on its website, tickets, on-site and maps.

Bachewich isn’t receiving any financial compensation for having his photo used, but he jokingly requested to be a part of the K-Days parade and to have a shirt with the photo printed on it.

K-Days returns to Northlands July 20 to 29.