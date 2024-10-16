Edmonton man who killed wife with hammer sentenced to life without parole for 13 years

Content Warning: This story contains graphic imagery and descriptions. Reader discretion is advised

A man who killed his wife in their north Edmonton home has been sentenced to life in prison with parole ineligibility for 13 years.

Justice James Neilson described the crime as "brutal and merciless" during his decision on Wednesday.

On Dec. 15, 2022, police found the lifeless body of 51-year-old Daniela Roman in the basement of her home near 75A Street and 166 Avenue.

Through an interpreter, Vasile Roman, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for her death.

In an agreed statement of facts read into court during the sentencing hearing in late August, the court heard Vasile attacked his wife of 15-years with a hammer.

"This was a brutal and savage attack," the Crown prosecutor said.

"He hit her over and over with a great deal of force….he split her kidney in half," the Crown continued.

Daniela's mother was in the home when the attack happened and told police she heard two screams but thought they were coming from outside.

When she saw Vasile a short time later she recalled him being in a "light, upbeat mood."

"The accused made no attempt to get her any help," the Crown said.

He waited an hour before calling 9-1-1 to report that he'd killed his wife.

The court heard Vasile has a history of alcoholism, and suffered from unsubstantiated delusions centered around jealousy.

Vasile killed his wife because he believed she was engaging in inappropriate sexual behaviour with family members, allegations the victim's family says were entirely baseless.

"The accused had held these delusions for years," the Crown said, adding he'd created an environment where their two sons felt like they could not hug their own mother.

The court also heard the couple's two adult sons told investigators Vasile had a history of verbal and physical abuse towards their mom, once trying to drown her in a bathtub.

The sons, along with two close friends of Daniela were in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing but not for Wednesday's decision.

"Our mom’s murder ruined us," the eldest son said in his victim impact statement, read by the Crown.

He said she was the reason for his success and drive but since her death he no longer has motivation to move forward with life.

"I tried therapy but that will never be able to fill the void," his statement continued. "I just want my mom back."

The youngest son's statement was also read by the Crown.

"I will never be the same," it said.

He blames himself for not being home to protect his mother.

"My mom was my rock," his statement continued. "Stripped away from me by the hands of my own father."

He spoke about his grandmother being in the house, hearing screams and banging.

"Unaware her daughter was being murdered. This has broken her," he said.

The sons also expressed fear.

"I am always on high alert," the youngest said.

"I fear that he will try to find my brother and I and do the same to us."

Vasile has been in custody since his arrest the day of the murder.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

"I conclude that in this case a period of 13 years parole ineligibility is a fit sentence," Justice Neilson said.

The judge also issued an order that Vasile is not to have contact with his sons.