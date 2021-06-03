EDMONTON -- Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson wants the city to rename Grandin LRT station and cover the mural inside it as soon as possible.

The LRT station is named after Vital Grandin, a Roman Catholic Bishop who helped design Canada's residential school system.

"Given this, and in light of the recent widespread pain of the discovery of 215 children's bodies in an unmarked grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School site, I agree with residential school survivors, their families, and the thousands of Edmontonians from all walks of life who are calling on the city to address the mural, and remove his name from the LRT station and area," Iveson said.

READ MORE: Grandin Fish 'N' Chips to change name, calls to rename Grandin LRT Station and remove mural grow

The mayor will introduce a motion next Monday to remove Grandin reference from the station and civic signage, cover the Grandin mural and find a name that contributes to reconciliation.

More to come…

Contact the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free 1 (800) 721-0066 or 24-hour Crisis Line 1 (866) 925-4419 if you require further emotional support or assistance.