Edmonton municipal golf courses all open by Thursday

Victoria Golf Course
Tee-rific news: The City of Edmonton announced Tuesday all its golf courses will soon open for the season.

That includes Canada's oldest municipal course, Victoria Golf Course, which will open on Wednesday, followed by Riverside Golf Course on Thursday.

Rundle Golf Course and the city-run Victoria Driving Range are already open.

Tee times at the three city-owned courses can be reserved and paid for online

Available times can also be found by calling the city's golf course line at 780-496-4710.

Walk-ons and drop-ins are also accepted.

