EDMONTON -- Edmonton-born NHL defenceman Johnny Boychuk was injured in New York Tuesday night after taking an opponents’ skate to the face, a play his coach described as “scary.”

Boychuk was battling in front of the Islanders’ net when Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen fell down; his skate blade rose in the process and hit Boychuk directly in the face.

Boychuk was down on the ice briefly, his face covered by his glove. He then got up on his own and quickly skated to the dressing room, followed by a team trainer.

“No update on Johnny Boychuk. It’s pretty scary obviously around the facial/eye area. He’s being evaluated,” Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz told reporters after the game.

Boychuk took the Stanley Cup to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in 2011, after winning the league championship the Boston Bruins.