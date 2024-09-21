EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton neighbourhoods come together for Community League Day

    Community League Day in Edmonton on Sept. 19, 2020. Community League Day in Edmonton on Sept. 19, 2020.
    Saturday is Community League Day in Edmonton.

    More than 100 community leagues across the city are holding events to celebrate their neighbourhoods and members.

    The city's newest league, Allard Park, will hold its first ever Community League Day this year, with a barbecue, talent show, and community scavenger hunt.

    Edmonton has 163 community leagues, governed by the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues.

    For a list of communities holding events on Saturday, go online.

